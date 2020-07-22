Defenders Q&A: How will Austin ISD keep bus riders safe?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: How will AISD keep kids who need to ride the bus safe from COVID-19?

Answer: Austin ISD says it will follow CDC guidance on social distancing.

That recommends seating one child per seat on every other row sitting by the window. Students will get on the bus from the back and exit from the front. Masks will be required for everyone six years and older, including the driver. Windows will be kept open as much as possible, and buses will be disinfected on an increased cleaning schedule.

Question: Are online offerings such as k12.com accredited?

Answer: Yes. K12 is a tuition-free, online public school in Texas. It offers individually tailored education for students.

Additionally, many K-12 schools are accredited by a wide variety of respected accreditation bodies.

