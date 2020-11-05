AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to test every resident and staffer at Texas nursing homes, a spokesperson for the governor's office told KVUE Monday.
This order by the governor comes after a suggestion from the White House announced earlier Monday.
"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity – especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," Abbott said Monday. "This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."
Texas HHSC said as of Monday, they have received reports of 281 nursing facilities and 100 assisted living facilities in Texas with one or more COVID-19 confirmed positive residents and/or facility staff. HHSC has received reports of 425 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing facilities and 89 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in assisted living facilities located in Texas.
There are 1,224 licensed nursing facilities and 2,004 licensed assisted living facilities statewide.
