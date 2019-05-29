AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City auditors said the City can’t pay for all the sidewalk work it needs.

Hundreds of wrecks in Austin involved pedestrians.

The Defenders showed you how the City's planning decades ago put Austinites' safety at risk today. Some of them are where sidewalks and crosswalks don't exist.

RELATED: Crashes down at dangerous intersections in Austin, city says

RELATED: Dangerous by design: Poor planning puts Austin pedestrian safety at risk

A City audit released Wednesday shows the Public Works Department selected highest-priority locations, but they don’t have enough money to pay for the projects.

When sidewalks were built years ago, the City didn’t make sure the work was properly inspected.

Click here for the audit.

This is a KVUE Defenders investigation update.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin’s oldest H-E-B is being rebuilt from the ground up

Strong storms possible late Wednesday night for Central Texas