Can the TWC take money from your bank account if they overpay you?

If you have a question you'd like the KVUE Defenders to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: If the Texas Workforce Commission overpaid you, can they go into your bank account and take that money back?

Answer: They can't. You'll have to pay it back, but you can work out a payment plan with the TWC at no interest.

At this time, people receiving benefits will not have overpayments deducted from the benefits.

The TWC has also temporarily suspended notifying collections during the pandemic.

Question: What safety measures will be in place for both bus drivers and kids at Round Rock ISD?

Answer: The plans are still being finalized but here's what we know so far.

Bus drivers, assistants and all students will be required to wear face coverings. Buses will be disinfected between morning and afternoon routes and at the end of each day. Drivers will be screened before each shift and hand sanitizers will be available when getting on and off the bus.