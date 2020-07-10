Can I correct a mistake on my mail-in ballot with Wite-Out?

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.
Question: Can I correct a mistake with Wite-Out or by crossing out on my mail-in ballot?
Answer: We checked with local elections officials and they say voters cannot use Wite-Out on a mail-in ballot.
If you make a mistake, bubble the selection you want and put an X through the selection you don't want to make your vote clear.
Question: I requested a mail-in ballot in Travis County but have not received it yet. If I do not receive it before the 13th, can I go ahead and vote in person? And if I do and I receive the ballot after I voted, what do I do with the ballot?
Answer: Election officials say they're working on sending out ballots right now.
Travis County voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot at VoteTravis.com under "Voter Lookup."
If you don't get your ballot by the time early voting begins, you should call the Travis County elections office.
We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.