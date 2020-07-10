Can I correct a mistake on my mail-in ballot with Wite-Out?

The KVUE Defenders are answering your Election Day voting questions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: Can I correct a mistake with Wite-Out or by crossing out on my mail-in ballot?

Answer: We checked with local elections officials and they say voters cannot use Wite-Out on a mail-in ballot.

If you make a mistake, bubble the selection you want and put an X through the selection you don't want to make your vote clear.

Question: I requested a mail-in ballot in Travis County but have not received it yet. If I do not receive it before the 13th, can I go ahead and vote in person? And if I do and I receive the ballot after I voted, what do I do with the ballot?

Answer: Election officials say they're working on sending out ballots right now.

Travis County voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot at VoteTravis.com under "Voter Lookup."

If you don't get your ballot by the time early voting begins, you should call the Travis County elections office.