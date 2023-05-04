Better Business Bureau reports more fake job listings now than ever for Central Texas

More than 230 job seekers in Central Texas collectively lost nearly $130,000 so far this year. The KVUE Defenders looked into how thieves trick people.

AUSTIN, Texas — Watch out – a job offer you find online may not be legit.

“Now we're at a critical stage. Now it's the No. 1 most reported scam with the highest dollar loss,” said Jason Meza, senior regional director, BBB.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau said 231 people in Central Texas lost money to fake job offers.

“I think it's the convenience of applying online or being able to interview online and submit everything electronically,” said Meza.

Meza said the scheme may advertise “remote working” or “work from home.” A person will contact the applicant usually through email and posing as someone from the company or recruiter.

The next step would be to interview right away. The interview may be entirely through text. Meza says that’s a red flag. Plus, if the offer comes quickly, within 24-48 hours, question the opportunity.

“Scammers are getting really, really good. They're doing their homework. They know who the people are in positions of recruiting power at companies,” said Meza.

Money is lost at the next step.

A scammer may send a check to “set up your home office.” It’s a fake check and the scammer claims there was a mistake and needs the check back. A mistake may be the amount given was wrong. So, they tell the applicant to deposit the check and immediately send back the money through a banking app, gift card or wire transfer. Legitimate companies would never do this, Meza said.

In another example, the scammer may send the check and direct the applicant to a website to purchase office equipment. The site may be fake and an applicant’s banking information may be compromised. If the applicant didn’t wait for the check to clear and it turns out to be fake, they’re out whatever money they’ve spent.

“People fall into this trap and end up giving money or offering sensitive data like your Social Security number or direct deposit information to get that first check flowing,” said Meza.

Reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigations show the employment scam can also be found on college employment sites, printed ads and social media.

Federal Trade Commission points out false ads “for ‘previously undisclosed’ federal government jobs” are not legitimate. Information about federal jobs are publicly available at usajobs.gov.

BBB records show thieves stole nearly $128,189 from Central Texans, Jan. 1, 2023 to Mar. 31, 2023. Most victims were 18 to 34 years old.

Through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) Federal Bureau of Investigations found 14,946 people fell victim to employment schemes last year. IC3 reports the employment scheme loss totaled $52,204,269.

From Jan. to June 2022, LinkedIn’s website shows 16.4 million fake accounts were stopped at registration and 5.4 million were restricted before members reported it. Then, 190,000 accounts were reported by LinkedIn members.

“The chance to work from home, remote, flexible hours, great pay, great fringe benefits, all those things are attractive to jobseekers,” said Meza.

“Research the job offer. Call or go directly to the company's website for contact information to verify the job posting.

Check on businesses at BBB.org if they claim to be offering jobs.

Do an internet search with the employer's name and the word “scam” to see if there are reports involving job scams.

Examine the email address of those offering jobs to see if it matches the protocols used by an actual company. Be alert to Gmail business email addresses.

Consider creating a separate email address when posting a resume on job boards or applying for jobs. This can help detect “offers” from scam employers you did not contact.

Consider setting up a second bank account simply to handle pay for jobs where you have never met the employer in person.

If you’re paying for the promise of a job, it’s most likely a scam.

Be very wary of mystery shopping or secret shopper positions.

Work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages are likely scams.

Beware of jobs that involve receiving and forwarding money.

Don’t fall for a fake check scam. BBB is unaware of any legitimate job offers that send checks to applicants and ask them to send money to a third party.

Be cautious in providing personal information such as your full address, birthdate and financial information in your resume or to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Be wary of vague job descriptions.

Even if you do the work, it still may be a scam.

Do not respond to calls, text messages or emails from unknown numbers or suspicious addresses.

Do not click any links in a text message from a number you do not recognize. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren’t hacked.”

"Conduct a web search of the hiring company using the company name only. Results that return multiple websites for the same company (abccompany.com and abccompanyllc.com) may indicate fraudulent job listings.

Legitimate companies will ask for PII and bank account information for payroll purposes AFTER hiring employees. This information is safer to give in-person. If in-person contact is not possible, a video call with the potential employer can confirm identity, especially if the company has a directory against which to compare employee photos.

Never send money to someone you meet online, especially by wire transfer.

Never provide credit card information to an employer.

Never provide bank account information to employers without verifying their identity.

Do not accept any job offers that ask you to use your own bank account to transfer their money. A legitimate company will not ask you to do this.

Never share your Social Security number or other PII that can be used to access your accounts with someone who does not need to know this information.

Before entering PII online, make sure the website is secure by looking at the address bar. The address should begin with “https://”, not “http://”. However: criminals can also use “https://” to give victims a false sense of security. A decision to proceed should not be based solely upon the use of “https://”."



Report suspected fraud:

