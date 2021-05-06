Austin tenants with unsafe living conditions push for tighter regulations

Code enforcement records show possible mold, rodent droppings and other health violations at Mueller Flats.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites living in what they call "moldy conditions" want the City to have tighter regulations for apartment owners. Several people went before the commission on Thursday.

Folks living in Mueller Flats and Arbors at Creekside were among those who testified. The KVUE Defenders showed you dozens of violations stemming from the February winter storms. Some of those problems are still not fixed.

Code enforcement records show possible mold, rodent droppings and other health violations at Mueller Flats.

Arbors at Creekside is on the repeat offender list and Code Enforcement is investigating complaints made.

“We have been trying to see if we can get people to push to have this situation under control,” said Arbors at Creekside tenant Joyce McGhee. “This is very important to our health and living conditions.

City records show more than 100 current code violations at Mueller Flats.