Dangerous by Design: Poor city planning continues to put Austin pedestrian safety at risk

Data shows that people on foot in Austin are still not any safter after decades of planning and millions of tax dollars spent.

The KVUE Defenders first told you five years ago how decades of poor planning put pedestrians in Austin at risk. The city promised changes and spent millions of your tax dollars. So the KVUE Defenders decided to follow up and take a look at where we are now. We dug into the data and found people on foot in Austin are still not any safer.

With all the growth in a city where top officials want to reduce the number of cars on the road, the city of Austin remains more dangerous for pedestrians than larger cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, San Francisco…and our nation’s capital. That’s according to a recent study uncovered by the KVUE Defenders.

In 2017 the KVUE Defenders told you how years of poor planning decisions put pedestrians in Austin at risk and left thousands of miles of Austin streets without sidewalks. After five and a half years, of promises from city leaders to make our city safer and spending hundreds of millions of your tax dollars, we checked back. The numbers aren’t trending down.

“Alexei was one of the most unique individuals one could ever meet. He was a really an old soul. And he loved everybody,” said Anna Bauereis, Alexei's Mom. “Alexei impacted so many people.”

But it didn’t work at night. Eric says city crews removed the vertical crossing marks shortly before the wreck that killed his son. But has since been fixed.

Alexei died after getting hit by a car on June 7, 2016, shortly after 10 p.m. He and a friend crossed Spicewood Springs Road at Rustic Rock Drive using the crosswalk. But no one realized how poor city planning put him in danger. The area had a pedestrian crossing signal.

“It's little, you know, the simplest little thing. You go through the garage and you come across a hatchet. You know, he's a kid. He liked to hack on things. And, you know, it was helpful. There's an old bush that needs to be gotten rid of. Let him tear into it,” said Eric Bauereis.

Even now, six years after Eric Bauereis lost his son, Alexei, the pain still feels fresh.

Austin's auto-pedestrian wreck problem :

We obtained data from the Austin Police Department (APD) showing the number of auto-pedestrian wrecks since our 2017 report.

In 2018 there were 443 auto-pedestrian wrecks. The number rose to 480 in 2019. In 2020 the number dropped to 305 with fewer cars on the road and fewer people out in general because of the pandemic. But the numbers started rising as people got back on the roads. There were 373 auto-pedestrian crashes in 2021 and 406 in 2022.

We took the data to the Austin Transportation Department to ask why the numbers aren’t getting any better than they were during the prior five years.

“It's hard to address 280 square miles of the city of Austin. We've got a region that relies on Austin as the economic center. And so we've got a lot of folks that have to be in cars. We've got a lot of folks that have to take other forms of transportation because they are not able to afford a car,” said Lewis Leff, Transportation officer for the City of Austin.

Leff leads the efforts for the city's Vision Zero plan, intended to reduce the number of people hurt or killed in crashes to “0.”

“I think we're on a good track,” said Leff.

Austin’s Vision Zero task force helps decide where money should be spent to make Austin streets safer and judges progress based on its completed projects.

Vision Zero data show “serious and fatal wrecks” are down by nearly a third (31%) and a 15% reduction in pedestrian-involved wrecks at the intersections where safety improvements were made since 2016.

Even though, overall, according to the data we obtained from APD there is a citywide increase in wrecks involving pedestrians over the last five years, compared to the prior five years.

We found 1,984 pedestrian-involved car crashes from 2013 through 2017. From 2018 to 2022 there were 2,007, according to the records, even with a pandemic and fewer cars on the road during that time.

Looking at Vision Zero’s numbers for the same time frames compared to APD’s data, Vision Zero shows an overall decrease in serious traffic injuries and fatalities at intersections where the city made safety improvements and a 15% decrease in auto-pedestrian wrecks.

“We’ve got a better sense now than ever before of what those needs are, where those long crossing distances are, and how do we get a safe crossing in there for people,” said Leff.

We showed Leff our findings.

“What you're seeing is the results of how the built environment was built out over time. And when it doesn't have the lighting, doesn't have frequent safe crossings, we're going to see these types of incidents play out, particularly where there's kind of new developments or shopping centers. A lot of people are reliant on transit and don't have those different ways to get to transit stops safely. Or we see those mid-block transit stops from the past that we're trying to address over time. So, again, a number of systems kind of overlapping and really the historical policy choices and investments that were made over time,” said Leff.

Austin did not have a mobility plan until 2019. That left thousands of miles of streets without sidewalks and intersections without pedestrian crossing beacons for decades.

“How often do you guys take a look at what you're doing and then make a shift around it?” asked investigative reporter, Erica Proffer.

“Pretty often, you know, we're continually evaluating … We continually evaluate the types of treatments we're doing, compare that to what we expected to see. We compare that to what national standards say. And then from there, we're able to say, ‘Well, you know what? You know with our major intersections, access management was a huge factor in making sure that we reduce those severe crashes.’ So now we're looking at access management more holistically, trying to apply that across more locations, not just at intersections,” said Leff.

Leff said the Vision Zero team pulls crash records daily. You can see the project’s findings on a public dashboard.

The KVUE Defenders dug into which areas currently see the most pedestrian-involved car crashes. The City’s Vision Zero data shows these are *the city’s* high-injury roadways.

Aligning with our first report, it shows the most pedestrian-involved wrecks happen along

North Lamar Blvd, East Riverside Drive, South Congress Avenue, William Cannon, and North Interstate 35.

The city made safety improvements in most of these areas including pedestrian beacons on East Riverside; extending the curb and median at problem intersections like Cameron Road at US 183; and adding accessible curb ramps for the disabled at the intersection of Barton Springs and S 1st Street.

“What we're trying to do is make it very clear to both drivers and people walking that these crossings are legal, and we're going to make it safer for the folks that are trying to get across,” said Leff.

But some city leaders say it’s still not enough. Austin Transportation Department Interim Director Richard Mendoza and Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon filed this memo last December. It reads (in part): “ A growing share of fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads, and major arterials that are not owned by the City.”