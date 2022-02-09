Some Austin Energy customers kept power during the Texas freeze. Here's why the utility's GM says that's no guarantee for the future

KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski sits down with Austin Energy and Austin Water in a two-part report about what has changed since the 2021 February winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — A year after the Texas freeze caused millions of electric customers to lose their power, Austin Energy officials say that the utility is better prepared now for a similar winter storm that it was in February 2021.

Much of what happened last year was the result of state power grid operators ordering companies such as Austin Energy to reduce use on the state grid, which was in danger of total collapse.

But the utility has improved communications, including the ability to get messages out faster and in more languages to customers. It also has taken steps to ensure that crews can better and more safely operate in icy conditions.

General Manager Jackie Sargent also said Austin Energy has altered some of its circuits to allow the utility to maintain power to critical operations such as hospitals, while potentially flipping the power off to homes on the same circuit.

Sargent recently sat down with KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski to discuss new preparations the utility has made for the next winter storm:

Sargent: “You know, Tony, we have taken everything we have learned from the very harrowing event of last February and we have comprised an after-action report where we looked at everything across our operations and we came up with, believe it was 19 observations and 112 follow-up action items. And I'm happy to say that we're over 55% complete with those action items. But, with any event, there are things you can always do better, and so we have worked hard to make sure we are in a better position.”

Plohetski: “I know at the height of the emergency, a lot of people were looking at a fully lit Downtown Austin, saying how can that be? What is going on here? We’ve got empty, tall downtown buildings that are fully lit?”

Sargent: “You know, that was an area of great frustration in trying to get connected with the building owners and managers, the occupants of those buildings, to get them to reduce the consumption that they had, turn off their lights and any unnecessary equipment to help us during this very extreme event. So we have been actively reaching out. We have folks in a group called Key Accounts and they are talking to those building owners, the people that manage them and operate them and the occupants, and to say, we're going to need your help and it's going to require that you reduce your consumption during an energy emergency.”

Plohetski: “Would you say that is in fact one of the main things that you all have done over the past year in terms of further preparing the city should something like this happen again?

Sargent: “You know, we've looked at our circuits and we've looked at ways that we can get more capacity into the load shed program. There are things you can do, like reconfigure circuits, so you can look at where a critical-load customer. And are you able to move them on to a circuit with fewer customers and give you a larger circuit, you know, more megawatts of power to be able to cut? So we've identified three of those circuits and we're working toward moving those critical loads.

There's been a lot of talk about circuit sectionalization, and circuit sectionalization is when you take a circuit and you break it into segments and you do that by installing a sectionalizer, which is basically a motor-operated switch. And so you have that equipment in place when we have circuits with critical load. If those critical loads are at the head-end or the start, the beginning of the circuit, circuit sectionalization becomes a tool where we can put a section analyzer in that motor operated switch and in the event of an energy emergency, we can open that switch and shut off power to the customers downstream of the critical load. But keep the critical load energized, which would be very important during an emergency.”

Plohetski: “It sounds almost like a tourniquet?”

Sargent: “Well, I guess you could think of it that way.”

Plohetski: “So you raise a very important point, I think, for residents and homeowners, which is just because you kept your power in February 2021 during the rolling blackouts or the blackouts does not necessarily mean that if the exact same situation were to unfold today, that you wouldn't necessarily retain your power, right?

Sargent: “Well, what we would look at is what is the demand of reduction, the power cuts that we are required to do … And so if we get to a situation where we are sectionalizing circuits to protect critical load, those downstream customers would be without power. And so, yes, I would say that it doesn't necessarily mean that if you had power this last time that in an extreme emergency that your power would stay on.”

Plohetski: “Can you just talk about other major shifts, major changes, preparations that Austin Energy has taken over the past year?”

Sargent: “You know, making sure that we can sustain, you know, supporting our team members when they're having to work in hazardous conditions or be on site and making sure that we have adequate supplies for them is important. We found that when people have to be out in extreme conditions and it's, you know, snow and ice and wet and sleet and and different things, their feet get wet. So being able to support them and have ways for them to have alternate pairs of boots and extra dry socks, things like that, I think are really important.”

Sargent: “There are so many things that we have really worked on, and I think our after-action report does a really good job of laying those out. It includes the time frames that we're targeting for completion of those items. And, overall, I think that we are going to be better prepared going forward…”

Plohetski: “And hoping that something like this never happens again…”

Sargent: “Well, you know, hope isn't really a strategy, and I can assure you that we are going to do everything possible to make sure that we can support our customers to the best of our ability.”

You can read Austin Energy's after action report here.

Austin Water sits down with KVUE

In part two of this report, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski speaks one-on-one with Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros. Tune in on Thursday at 10 p.m. for that conversation.

