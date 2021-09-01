What restrictions could Austin be under if COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15%?

The KVUE Defenders are answering your coronavirus vaccination questions at 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every day, we get more questions about COVID-19. So, the KVUE Defenders are working to find your answers.

Q: I saw on the news that if the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage is over 15% for seven consecutive days, local government can put new restrictions into effect. What is the nature of those restrictions?

Editor's note: The above video states that restrictions are based on ICU numbers, however, they are actually based on total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Q: Is it safe for people taking prescription medications to get the COVID vaccine?

A: Experts have said, generally, vaccines do not have interactions with medications and there shouldn't be any interactions with the COVID-19 vaccines. However, if you are taking any medications, you should consult with your doctor before getting any vaccination.

Q: Are there any plans for a mass vaccination clinic?

A: An Austin Public Health spokesperson told KVUE if more vaccines are provided, they will plan to open large sites in Austin and Travis County for the general public to receive vaccines. To date, APH has only received 1,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses. They are currently vaccinating individuals that belong to Phase 1A.

We want to know what questions you have about the vaccine. Send us a text at 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.