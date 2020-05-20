Defenders Q&A: Austin's anti-eviction ordinance, renewing a CHL and paper tax returns

If you have a question you'd like for KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

Question: With the supreme court order on evictions, is Austin's anti-eviction ordinance enforceable?

Answer: The Texas Supreme court had put a temporary hold on evictions during the pandemic, but eviction hearings can now be held as soon as May 19. Some renters are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety Act through Aug. 23. Renters living in homes covered by federally backed mortgages are among those protected.

Question: I can't renew my CHL on the DPS website and can't get through on the phone. When will I be able to renew my CHL?

Answer: The Texas Department of Public Safety said at this time, the license to carry (LTC) system is back up and running at full capacity with no known issues. DPS also said it did see a spike in calls and website traffic late last week, but its team is working hard to answer calls coming into the department, and calls are now being answered within the normal parameters for wait times.

Question: When are paper tax returns going to be processed by the IRS?

Answer: The IRS is not currently able to process paper tax returns as its offices remain closed. Paper tax returns received so far are being held in storage and key staff who process them have not been called back to work yet. The IRS encourages taxpayers to use electronic options to speed up the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.

