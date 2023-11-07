What's behind the Austin Animal Center's overcrowding problem?

City leaders want to know why the facility is overcrowded when yearly stats show nearly as many animals leave the shelter as it takes in.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center (AAC) is overcrowded with pets needing homes. Nearly a dozen dogs are in overflow crates.

Some members of the Austin Animal Advisory Commission say the AAC managers do not give them the information they need and say city data shows inconsistencies about center operations.

“We just get bits and pieces,” Beatriz Dulzaides said during the Austin Animal Advisory Commission meeting on July 10.

Dulzaides said she has asked for more data on the AAC monthly report.

“We’re advised that we can’t create any new reports at the commission’s request,” Jason Garza, deputy chief animal services officer for AAC, said.

“My understanding is that a commission cannot direct, period. We cannot demand. We can ask, but you do not have to provide it. If you want to provide it, you could,” Ryan Clinton, commission chair, said. “I was wondering if that management edict was simply saying that, ‘Look you are not required to,’ or was it, ‘You’re no longer allowed to voluntarily provide that information.’”

Garza said he would need to get clarification before he would create a new report for the commission.

Data presented by Commissioner Kristen Hassen shows the amount of animals coming into the AAC versus animals leaving the center are similar each year.

The yearly intake since the pandemic is down by 40%, according to Hassen.

In Mid-June, KVUE showed you overcrowding at the center. Animals were kept in cages at the center’s truck port during some of the hottest temperatures this summer. Most of them were medium and large dogs.

“Intakes and outcomes are keeping pace overall, which is part of why the current overcrowding needs to be investigated more thoroughly,” Hassen said.

The KVUE Defenders drilled down on the AAC data. While the yearly amount of animals in vs out at the center seem similar, the numbers are not always so close.

In 2013 alone, March through May saw a sharper increase in animals coming into the shelter than those leaving.

The discrepancy in May reached more than 300 animals, mostly cats.

A spokesperson with AAC told the KVUE Defenders the surge in cats came during a time they typically see an increase in kittens.

AAC leaders confirmed all animals held outside are now indoors thanks to a surge in community adoptions. However, they are still over capacity, with eight to 10 dogs in overflow crates.

AAC continues to waive adoption fees.

