Auditor finds security flaws with Texas Workforce Commission

TWC told auditors changes would be made after the State Auditor’s Office found four at-risk areas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Auditor’s Office told the Texas Workforce Commission to change some of its security methods.

In a state report, auditors give no specific details on the security flaws.

“To minimize security risks, auditors communicated details about the audit findings separately to the commission in writing,” the report shows.

Auditors said two findings show the risks to "critically affect the Commission’s ability to effectively administer its information security function."

"Immediate action should be taken to reduce the risk," auditors said.

The other two findings show the risks “moderately affect the Commission’s information security function.”

