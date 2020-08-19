Are Texas DPS offices open for driver's license renewals?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: When will the DPS reopen for walk-ins to renew driver's licenses?

Answer: Texas DPS doesn't have a timeline yet on when local offices will fully open to the public.

Some are open for appointment only and you have to book online through the DPS website.

But you have to be patient. At some locations, appointments are not available for months. It may help to drive to another city to get in faster.

Question: Should my employer make me submit more than one negative COVID-19 test to return to work?

Answer: Austin Public Health and the CDC both say no.

That's because those with mild or moderate COVID-19 are no longer contagious after 10 days of symptoms being present. They say re-testing also places an unnecessary financial burden on the employee.

According to current health guidelines, if you're sick, stay home at least 10 days following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and at least one day with no fever.

Question: How are youth sports leagues and other events impacted with the City of Austin extending stay-at-home orders until December?

Answer: The City says sports programs for youth and adults can continue.

There is no occupancy limit for recreational sporting events nor is there for religious services, local government operations and child care services.

But the 50% occupancy limit for professional or collegiate sporting events continues.

That also applies to swimming pools, water parks, museums, libraries, zoos, aquariums and amusement centers.