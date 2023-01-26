Officers involved in Alex Gonzales shooting did not violate departmental policy, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on Jan. 24, prior to the Austin Police Department's disciplinary decision.
The two officers involved in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago did not violate any departmental policies, the Austin Police Department announced Thursday.
In a statement shared with the KVUE Defenders, APD Chief Joseph Chacon said that Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato acted accordingly during the January 2021 incident.
Read APD's full statement below:
"The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
It is necessary first to note that whenever an incident occurs in which someone loses their life, it is a tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the Gonzales family on their loss.
The Department respects the decision by a Travis County Grand Jury not to indict Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. Chief Chacon considered the Grand Jury's decision and the recommendations provided by the Office of Police Oversight and the Community Police Review Commission.
Chief Chacon has determined that Officer Gutierrez and Officer Serrato will not face discipline due to this incident. Both will resume their full-time roles as police officers with the Austin Police Department.
These decisions are not made quickly or lightly. The investigation of the incident revealed that when Officer Gutierrez came into contact with Mr. Gonzales, he acted as a private citizen who defended himself in the face of a deadly threat. Ofc. Gutierrez was not in a police vehicle or police uniform. Further, the investigation showed that Officer Serrato's actions in response to the incident were in accordance with APD's policy and training. The Department recognizes the sensitive nature of the officer-involved shooting and is aware of the high level of public interest. The officers involved acted according to their training and APD policy.
These types of incidents significantly impact our community and the officers who serve. Knowing this impact, APD strives to provide timely information about these critical incidents.
Police officers have challenging jobs. To safely and effectively perform the job, the men and women of APD must have the community's trust. APD works daily to maintain and earn that trust."
Austin police say the January 2021 shooting involving Gonzales started over a road-rage encounter with Gutierrez in southeast Austin. Gonzales was in the car with his infant son and widow when he pointed a gun at Gutierrez while at a stoplight, according to police.
Gutierrez was off duty at the time but shot and injured Gonzales.
After Gonzales pulled over in the southeast Austin neighborhood, on-duty officers arrived and repeatedly told Gonzales – in both Spanish and English – to step away from the car.
When Gonzales reached inside the car, Serrato shot and killed him. Gonzales’ family believes he was trying to check on his baby.
Police said they later found a gun in the car.
Three months after the shooting, APD released body camera video that showed the moments leading up to Gonzales' death. (Warning: The video below contains graphic content.)
In December 2022, a Travis County grand jury declined to issue any criminal charges against Gutierrez and Serrato.
In the years since Gonzales' death, his family has been outspoken in their calls for Gutierrez and Serrato to be fired. Both Gonzales' girlfriend and his parents have also filed lawsuits against Gutierrez and Serrato and against the City of Austin.
As recently as this past Tuesday, the family rallied with the Austin Justice Coalition to call for the officers' termination.
KVUE has reached out to Gonzales' family for comment about APD's disciplinary decision.