How Central Texans helped an Afghan translator escape the Taliban

Wali said while he is grateful for the people who got his family out of Kabul as it fell to the Taliban, he's also worried about those left behind.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Afghan translator is finally back home in Austin.

Like so many in Afghanistan last year, the U.S. citizen was desperate to get his family out of that country as it fell to the Taliban and U.S. troops pulled out.

Up until a few days ago, the 29-year-old was living on a military base.

In a KVUE Defenders exclusive report, we sat down with the translator, and the lawmaker who stepped in at the last minute to help.

Working as a translator for the U.S. military made Wali proud. We're not using his last name because he still has family in Afghanistan.

"I always wanted to do my part for the country, for my people," said Wali.

From 2010 to 2014, the 29-year-old worked on several missions with different units in Afghanistan. But Wali had to leave when US troops started to pull out.

"I was more of like a high target because of the work … So I realized the danger, you know, of me being in Afghanistan," Wali said.

In early 2015, Wali left his family behind in Afghanistan and arrived in the Austin area – a decision he credits to Cpt. Michael Thompson from Georgetown and one he calls "the best decision of my life."

Wali's decision to move to Austin would later lead to another life-altering moment at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in August of 2021.

"We were just not prepared for how fast – you know, things just took a turn for the worst," Wali explained.

Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

Months earlier, Wali returned to Afghanistan, hoping to get his family out before the U.S. forces pulled out. But as more cities fell to the Taliban, Wali became frightened.

He knew as someone who helped the U.S. military put Taliban members behind bars, his presence put his family at risk.

"I was scared to death for my family," Wali said.

Wali said "100%" it would have meant death for his family.

Wali and his family spent a week-and-a-half trying to get inside the airport in Kabul with no luck. What he saw was horrifying.

"There were thousands of people, desperate people, trying to get inside the airport," Wali said. "I don't know how we survived it. You know, there were kids passing out. There were toddlers passing out. There were elderly people passing out because of how hot it was and how congested it was, you know, and people had been there without food and water for days."

Wali, his wife, his mother and 2- and 3-year-old daughters tried to get inside several times. Despite his U.S. citizenship status, Wali had no luck.

"I lost hope," Wali said.

He finally asked his military friends for help.

Help arrives

Remember Cpt. Thompson, the one who convinced Wali to make Austin his home? His father made a call to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

"We were really working around the clock with him and with other people to see that they were saved," said Rep. Doggett.

Congressman Doggett said he couldn't believe what a U.S. citizen had to go through.

"He was telling me, you know, every time he passed a checkpoint, there was a possibility that one of the people he was responsible for putting in jail was going to take him out of the car and execute him. He went through so much. It's like out of a bad movie," Doggett said.

The representative and his staffers worked with the State Department to get Wali and his family access to a classified gate at the airport. But even after arriving there, Wali's mother wasn't allowed through, despite having proper documentation. That's when Doggett's deputy chief of staff, Kate Stotesbery, made a call.

"I said this from State Department is the latest guidance, and I repeat it back. I think it was close family members. That was the definition of who was allowed to go through at that point," Stotesbery said.

A few minutes later, the situation changed.

"As soon as I took a step inside the airport and we were just hugging each other, we were smiling. We were happy. We took a deep breath and there was a big relief," Wali said.

There was relief because Wali knew the hard part was over.

Left behind

His happiness, however, is now accompanied by sadness, as his sister, extended family and others who helped the U.S. government remain in Afghanistan.

"They're being left behind. You know, they're in hiding right now," said Wali.

Wali worries about their future, but at the same time, knows he can only determine his own.

These days, he's staying at a motel in Round Rock, waiting for permanent housing. He has the company of other Afghan refugees there.

Wali is excited to be in Austin again, this time with his family, knowing he wouldn't be here without the help of some now-fellow Texans.

"I'm so grateful for the help and support that I received from Congressman Lloyd Doggett," said Wali.

While the Refugees Services of Texas has provided much-needed help, Wali said he has received a tremendous amount of support from a nonprofit called the Travis Manion Foundation.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Jenni Lee on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram