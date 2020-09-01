AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin released the names of 17 faculty members who violated the school's sexual misconduct policies between Nov. 2017 and Dec. 2019.

Coleman Hutchison and Sahotra Sarkar are both included on that list and remain on the school's directory.

"Sexual misconduct violates the values and policies of UT Austin," UT Austin spokesperson J.B. Bird said. "Every individual who serves our university must feel valued, respected and free to learn and work in a safe environment. Transparency around past violations, which is mandated by the Texas Public Information Act, is an important step toward accountability."

The list does not include all complaints of sexual misconduct – only those that resulted in findings.

Along with names and a summary of each incident, the list also includes "employment action taken" by UT Austin. Not every faculty member resigned or was terminated, according to the notes on that document.

The new list of names comes after several demonstrations from students who voiced concern over how the university handles sexual misconduct complaints about faculty.

In response to those demonstrations, the school formed a working group of UT community members to discuss how the university can improve how it handles sexual misconduct reports.

UT Austin representatives also promised to change the way they track reports after a KVUE Defenders investigation and a new law requiring new reporting requirements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

