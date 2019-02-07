AUSTIN, Texas — People who bought land in the Chaparrel Woods Subdivision may be at risk. Much of the transaction information was posted online.

We won’t release how we got the information, to protect those already vulnerable.

The papers go back to a subdivision the county says was illegally divided, Chaparrel Woods.

Travis County filed suit against the developer, Alan "AJ" Shield, and the real estate agent, Uriel Castro, among others.

"The defendants in this case deceived multiple families into paying over $850,000 for something that doesn't exist – a unit in an imaginary condominium," the court petition showed.

KVUE Defenders found the unimproved property contracts as well as personal information securing the purchase online.

The Defenders gave the information to four investigating agencies: the Texas Attorney General, Travis County District Attorney, Travis County Attorney's Office and the Texas Real Estate Commission. Each agency confirmed they received the information.

The real estate agent, Castro, said he was notified about the posts on Monday afternoon and referred us to his attorney.

Castro's real estate license is listed as "inactive" on the TREC website.

The Defenders is now working to notify each person whose private information was found online.

