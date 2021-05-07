Newly released files show investigators found no officers should have fired in Breonna Taylor raid

"Although limited in what I can say because of upcoming hearings , I wrestle when I leave others to speak for me so I will say this about the death of Breonna Taylor .



I read a lot of of reports, saw pictures. I cried, I kicked things but most importantly I committed to doing what I knew to be right and sustainable not symbolic and to not take action without looking at everything because due process is critical.



I still believe in my soul Breonna Taylor should be alive. In law enforcement and life we all trust the person we go to help and when it starts out wrong it never gets better. The lack of communication early in the case made it worse and the her family and this city suffered because it was treated as if it would go away on its own.



I fired people that some believe should have been suspended, I reprimanded people some people should have been exonerated and I overturned what was believed was not appropriate for the situation.



I don’t mind being questioned that comes with the territory. Please know that there are things that I know that you cannot fully be aware of.



At the end of the day the one thing I can say is that the most important job I have is being a mother. It was hard to reconcile that nothing was ever going to be good enough because the pain was too deep when someone full of life is dead.



The role of a Professional Standards investigation is not to decide criminality that was given to the FBI and Attorney General. My job was to review policy and against actions and to what people did that night and to hold people accountable for their actions .



There was no complete consensus on what to sustain and what punishments were appropriate so I listened to the recommendations , I decided not to kick the can down the road and I made the call because I did not know who was coming behind me . I did what I knew to be right , appropriate and sound.



I operated with integrity and my decisions will make more sense once the FBI is finished and the hearings are complete.

