AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound Interstate 35 main lanes and ramps at CR 305 this weekend starting Friday night.

This is all so crews can demolish the old CR 305 bridge in Williamson County.

This is how the closures are going to pan out:

Drivers will begin seeing closures as soon as Friday night starting at 8 p.m. on I-35 southbound main lanes and ramps at CR 305. Northbound traffic must exit I-35 at CR 305 and will be able to re-enter I-35 at the next open entrance ramp. Southbound traffic must exit at CR 305 and will be able to re-enter I-35 at the next open entrance ramp. These closures will be lifted at 9 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Work Zone: South Austin MoPac closures

Commuters will also see the second wave of closures, this time beginning Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes will be down to one lane at CR 305. Everything should be back open on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient as work to complete this project.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

WATCH: Defense calls Amber Guyger to the witness stand

What we've learned in the Amber Guyger murder trial

Fall's first cold front could hit Texas next week