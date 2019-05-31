AUSTIN, Texas — Work on several TV broadcast antennas in Austin may lead to intermittent outages for various stations through June 21.

The work on the antennas is part of an FCC-mandated repack, leading to multiple antennas being changed out.

The work will continue on and off through the June 21 FCC deadline.

Crews are working on TV broadcast antennas in Austin TV broadcast antenna work. TV broadcast antenna work. TV broadcast antenna work.

