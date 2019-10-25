WACO, Texas — One person died Friday morning after a pickup hit a sign on I-35 and sent a piece of metal through the windshield of another car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the incident happened in the southbound lane near mile marker 338, north of Waco around 10:20 a.m.

The sign was in the roadway when the pickup ran it over, DPS said.

The victim was riding in the front passenger seat of a Ford car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The incident is under investigation.

