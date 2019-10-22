AUSTIN, Texas — Heads up to all the drivers headed towards Jarrell: there will be a nightly closure on Interstate Highway 35 until Oct. 24.

Northbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane at Ronald Reagan Boulevard nightly through Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing construction work in that area during this time. Consider the service road as your alternate route.

