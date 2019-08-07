SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department is investigating what they believe to be human remains found inside a residence.

SPD received information on Sunday, July 7, regarding the possibility of human remains inside a house located in the 900 block of Anderson Street, near Hidalgo Street.

After searching the property, police believe human skeletal remains were inside the bedroom. Police also say they believe the remains were that of an adult.

Police did not give any details about the person's age or gender.

Seguin authorities say two people, a mother and daughter, are both currently living in the home. Police also said there were six calls for service recently, including calls about a runaway and a call for a civil matter regarding cars in the roadway.

Police also said neighbors are being cooperative in the investigation.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the remains.

Investigators with the Seguin Police Department are working with the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas State University Department of Anthropology to determine the identity, cause, manner and date of death.