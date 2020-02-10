How will President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis affect the campaign?

KVUE spoke with a political science professor about how President Trump's COVID diagnosis will impact his campaign, with just weeks until Election Day in November.

AUSTIN, Texas — The election is about a month away and it is crunch time for campaigning.

Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward's University in Austin, said the last few weeks on the campaign trail are key for President Donald Trump.

"This couldn't have happened at a worse time for Donald Trump. He's been trailing in the polls for some time and he was hoping to use this last month of the campaign to get just enough voters to win the election," said Smith. "This is what happened in 2016. He wins in the last few weeks of the election. Now he's sidelined for at least two weeks, which means that things that he does best – going out on the road, speaking to crowds – that avenue is totally eliminated."

Smith said this isn't the first time we've seen a candidate get sick while campaigning, pointing to the former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in 2016.

"Hillary Clinton got pneumonia, but that also was earlier, so there was enough time for her to get back on the campaign trail and actually show that she was ready for a long presidency if elected because she rebounded so quickly," said Smith. "But for Donald Trump, this is much closer to Election Day. He's been hit with an issue and the disease that he was kind of downplaying. So for the Trump campaign – behind in the polls – has COVID and it totally takes away his entire campaign strategy. So this for the Trump campaign is the worst of all news."

Smith said if and when President Trump recovers, his campaign will have to do damage control and also figure out how to quickly rebuild the campaign for the presidency.

Going forward, he said former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign need to be careful what steps they take.

"This is one of the things that the Biden campaign has to take a look at and say, 'Did we win this election?' If Biden wins, 'Did we win this election because people support our policies or did we win this election because I wasn't Donald Trump, and he got sick and got COVID?' So Biden has to be very careful here, if elected, to make sure he doesn't overestimate a mandate," said Smith.

Smith said the former vice president should take the high road in the coming weeks.