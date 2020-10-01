NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers are coming to New Orleans to face the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship Game. Tickets are... expensive... but if you can't spend a couple thousand dollars to get in, we've got you covered.

How to Watch on TV

The game will be exclusively televised on ESPN. No local stations will be able to carry the game.

Online Streaming

You can stream the game through the ESPN App or on ESPN.com/watch. Unfortunately, this is only available for cable/satelite subscribers who receive ESPN already. The ESPN+ App will NOT carry the game live.

Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV all stream ESPN as well if you're a subscriber. (Hint: Hulu Live and YouTube TV both offer free trials that include ESPN)

Radio

The National Championship game will be broadcast live on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Locally, that's our partners at WWL Radio - 870 AM or 105.3 FM.

Listen Online

An audio broadcast of the game will be up on LSU Athletic's website here.

It will also be available on SiriusXM on ESPN Radio.

LSU is playing in its first National Championship Game since 2011, when the Tigers fell to Alabama.

The Tigers, 14-0 on the season, are facing the defending national champions, the Clemson Tigers, who are also 14-0.

LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 in the semifinals to make the title game. Clemson defeated Ohio State.

This is the fourth time since 2000 that the national championship will be decided in New Orleans. LSU has been involved in all four of the games – winning the title in 2003 and 2007.

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Superdome on Monday, Jan. 13.

RELATED: LSU to cancel classes Monday and Tuesday due to championship game

RELATED: What they're saying nationally ahead of the LSU vs. Clemson championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.