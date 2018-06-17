HARRIS COUNTY – Standing for Houston means showing up for your community, and that's exactly what hundreds of people just did for 16-year old Jacob Munoz.

"I’m just excited to go home," said Munoz as he sat in the back seat of an SUV. Munoz was packed up and ready to leave his Medical Center apartment unit.

He felt good and nervous about returning to his home in the Klein neighborhood of Harris County. He just won his three-year battle with leukemia.

"It’s to honor the fact that he’s winning his fight," said Jim Wells who is a member of a local Patriot Guard motorcycle riding group.

Wells and several other motorcyclists joined with and National Guardsman and five Houston police officers to escort Munoz from the med center to his home.

As the caravan pulled up to Munoz's home, hundreds of supporters greeted the teen with signs.

"We’re just ready to start life," said Jacob's mother Yvette Munoz.

He’s home and healthy! 16YO Jacob Muñoz got the welcome everyone who beats #cancer deserves! Cops escorted him from the Med Center to his Spring home. Friends and neighbors took care of the rest! Happy Homecoming! ❤️#StandingForHouston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WYxpCviSAH — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 16, 2018

