HOUSTON — A Houston father deported and separated from his family for more than two years came home to cheers Monday evening.

Jose Escobar’s family reunited at an airport in El Salvador. When they landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the family entered Terminal E with an entourage of supporters that included U.S. Congressman Al Green. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee later joined them.

Friends and family greeted them with emotion and excitement. Some stood in disbelief.

No one felt that way more than Rose, Jose and their children.

“Once those wheels started (to come down for landing) I started to cry,” Rose Escobar said. “I looked at (Jose) like, 'you’re home.' He (said) 'I’m home.' It’s an awesome feeling. Now he’s going to work.”

She spent their separation managing the family as both breadwinner and advocate. Her husband credits Rose with keeping the family together and bringing him home.

Born in El Salvador, Jose legally came to Houston when he was 13 years old. However, he lost his visa to stay. His mom thought her renewal covered him too.

Years passed.

Jose met and married an American citizen, Rose. They had children and he had a job providing for his family and no criminal record.

In 2006, though, U.S. Customs and Immigration enforcement detained Escobar for illegally being in the country. They held him in Conroe for months.

Escobar got out and thought he was okay. He never missed any appointment with ICE, his wife and lawyer Raed Gonzalez said.

Still, agents flew him out the country in 2017. ICE deported him. Escobar could not apply to come back for 10 years.

That’s when Rose, the wife he calls ‘one tough cookie’ went to Washington D.C. to meet Congressman Green.

“I was like a lion, I roar,” she said.

She convinced Green, Gonzalez and immigration advocates from FIEL to fight for her family.

Green personally made three trips to visit Escobar in El Salvador. The congressman also sponsored House Resolution 168.

The proposed bill would allow people deported with no criminal record who have families in the U.S. a chance to come back like Escobar.

“Jose got a waiver,” Congressman Green said. “It was a waiver he deserved because he committed no crime. He has a family, two beautiful children. His children were born here in this country. His wife was born in this country.”

After their homecoming, the Escobars left the airport to stop at a place familiar to Texans: a fast food restaurant.

“I just miss the chicken sandwiches, the spicy chicken sandwiches,” Escobar said. “We’re hitting those (restaurants).”

After all, they are almost all Americans. As long as there are no further problems, Escobar will become a citizen in 299 days, his lawyer said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: