HOUSTON — A family says they lost everything, including their back-to-school clothes and supplies, in a house fire in the Independence Heights area overnight.

"Just what I have on and what they have on, that's the only thing we have," sobbed Nichelle Alexander outside her family's burned home early Monday.

The flames were first reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Noras Lane, just west of the North Freeway.

The family was able to make it out of the burning home safely after their neighbor and his dog alerted the family of four. Houston firefighters responded to the scene and found a single-story home with heavy flames and smoke coming from it.

A neighbor said he checked to see what his dog was barking about and then he saw the fire outside. He then knocked on the neighbors’ door to wake up everyone inside and called 911.

The family, a married couple and their two daughters - ages 8 and 14, are all safe. But the only belongings they were left with were the clothes they were wearing.

Many Houstonians heard about the fire through social media and have reached out to KHOU 11 to find out how they can help the family.

A brisket being smoked on their deck is likely the cause of their house catching fire, firefighters said.

