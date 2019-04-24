HOUSTON — Houston City Council members have voted for the mayor's proposal to lay off more than 200 firefighters to help pay for Prop B.

Even with the vote, the layoffs could be pulled back and there could be another mediation session next week.

Despite last-minute negotiations with a mediator, Mayor Turner and the firefighters union couldn't agree on how to pay for firefighter raises without cutting jobs.

Turner wants a 5-year plan to spread out the raises. The union wanted it done in three years.

The city has already given notices to nearly 50 municipal workers and 67 fire cadets already trained but not yet sworn in.

After meeting with the mediator Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner was not optimistic about the deal.

"Not looking good...I'm sorry, not looking good? Not looking good. What happened? What broke down? That's as far as I can go." said Mayor Turner.

