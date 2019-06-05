HOUSTON — Houston-based boutique retail chain Francesca’s Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRAN) released its delayed earnings report on May 3, as expected.

On a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2018, which ended Feb. 2, interim CEO Michael Prendergast also outlined steps the company has taken over the past few months to implement turnaround measures.

One of the company’s previous missteps had been expanding its number of stores without adequately managing its existing fleet, Prendergast said on the call, according to a transcript from Seeking Alpha.

For more on these closures of Francesca's from the Houston Business Journal, click HERE

The retail chain is a popular spot for clothing, jewelry, handbags, shoes and gifts.

