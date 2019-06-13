ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from September 21, 2018.

The Houston Astros' Max Stassi will be playing with the Round Rock Express while on a rehab assignment beginning Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

According to a press release by the Round Rock Express, Stassi had been experiencing left knee soreness since May 26, leading to this decision to bring him in for rehab by the Astros.

Stassi is expected to start for the Express Thursday night as catcher against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m.

