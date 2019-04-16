CULTUREMAP – It's hard to keep secrets in Austin's restaurant world, but Hopdoddy Burger Bar managed to keep its newest concept quiet until opening day. On April 15, the wildly popular chain surprised its hometown with the announcement that Lil’doddy was opening at 4 pm at 4625 William Cannon Dr.

Although Hopdoddy has grown to 31 locations in seven states since opening its South Congress Avenue flagship in 2010, Lil’doddy will be the first time the brand has ventured into quick service, according to a release. Although not quite fast food, the restaurant does offer a decidedly more casual experience than the main brand.

The dining room and patio offer counter service with pick-up at a window, but guests can receive full service at the bar. Those that are on-the-go can order online and whiz through the drive-thru. Prices are also slightly different, ringing in on average a couple bucks lower than Hopdoddy.

