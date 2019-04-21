SAN ANTONIO — Police say an intruder who snuck in through a person's garage door was shot and killed by the homeowner.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning at Vance Jackson near Woodstone Drive an apartment complex called "The Jax". This is on the north side of San Antonio.

Officers say the man who lived in the apartment was closing his garage door when the intruder got inside. The intruder reportedly had a gun and attacked the resident. Police say the resident then got out his gun and fired back, killing the intruder.

Police say charges will not be filed against the resident.