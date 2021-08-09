LIST: 9/11 tributes across Central Texas for 20th anniversary

Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sept. 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Organizations across Central Texas are honoring the fallen throughout Saturday with numerous events.

Rotary Club of Northwest Austin 9/11Tribute

An Austin-based rotary club is hosting a tribute to those who lost their lives in 9/11 at a lot across from the Balcones Country Club in Austin. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the event is open to the public.

In preparation, volunteers placed hundreds of American Flags across the street from the country club Wednesday.

9/11 Memorial Tower Climb

The Circuit of The Americas and the Samaritan Center of Austin are hosting a Memorial Tower Climb at COTA from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will honor first responders who lost their lives in 9/11.

Anyone can climb the tower down and back four times to mimic the number of floors in both Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. It costs $30 to register.

Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Restore Austin Church helping Afghanistan refugees

The Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Restore Austin Church are coming together to gather resources for Afghan refugees. All supplies will be taken to the church and delivered to refugees.

The event is a part of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network 9/11 Day of Service, which is taking place across the U.S.

Hill Country Galleria 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Bee Cave Police, Lakeway Police and Lake Travis Fire Rescue will climb the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center to pay tribute to first responders who died on 9/11. The event begins at 7:46 a.m. at the Hill Country Galleria’s parking garage.

The public is invited to watch the annual event.

American Legion Hunter-Morris Post 911 Remembrance Ceremony

The American Legion Hunter-Morris Post 911 and its Auxiliary are set to remember 9/11 at Veterans Memorial Park in Cedar Park at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale, representatives from Cedar Park Police and Fire and members of the Armed Forces will speak. Fire Chief James Mallinger is set to deliver keynote remarks.