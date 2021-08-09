Remembering 9/11: Austin-based rotary club tributes lives lost with hundreds of flags on 20th anniversary

Three-hundred flags will be placed at the site, each representing 10 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The names of the people who died will be read throughout the day.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, volunteers with the Rotary Club of Northwest Austin prepared a tribute with hundreds of American Flags at the Balcones County Club to honor those who lost their lives back in 2001.

Three-hundred flags will be placed at the site, each representing 10 lives lost.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, the names of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, will be read at the top of each hour for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. The club said this will continue every hour in 10-to-15-minute increments until all 2,977 names are read.

According to the Rotary Club of Northwest Austin, Boy Scout Troop 513 will post the colors, and first responders from the Austin Fire Department Station 44 will also take part in the ceremony.

The club said it also paid tribute on the 10th anniversary in 2011. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and the public is invited to attend.