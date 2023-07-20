Central Texans remember July 20, 1969: The fateful night man walked on the moon for the first time

On a July night this week 54 years ago, America put the first man on the moon as millions watched across the globe.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you had your TV set turned on that July night in 1969, you couldn’t miss it.

It was on all the channels. In fact, it was seen by hundreds of millions across Earth.

Even today, it all seems a bit surreal when you consider that three American astronauts blasted off in a rocket, travelled at 24,000 miles per hour for eight days to accomplish what seemed to be impossible.

If you’re over, say, 60-years-old, you probably remember it on live TV.

Austinite Ron Collins was a college student in San Marcos that year, learning to become a teacher. Home on summer break, he and his parents gathered in front of the TV that night.

“I was blown away by the fact that we had the technology back then to get a man up there with no problems, then get him back to Earth,” Collins said. "It was amazing to me.”

Another Central Texan who remembers watching it live is Hoyt Neal, who was in the U.S. Army, stationed in Georgia at the time. He and his young bride watched the TV and saw the moon walk in an apartment near the army base with friends.

“It was a very solemn moment, and it was a very joyful moment. There was always the possibility that something could go wrong. The fact that it went so well was just remarkable,” Neal said.