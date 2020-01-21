AUSTIN, Texas — In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered some of his most memorable words as part of his "I have a dream" speech.

On MLK Day, 57 years later, KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro went out to ask people to reflect on what those words mean to them now.

"We're honoring the life legacy mission and the vision of Dr. MLK Jr.," said Michael Ward Jr.

It was a day of celebration for Central Texans on Martin Luther King Day at Huston-Tillotson University.

RELATED: MLK Day: Central Texans volunteer for Day of Service

Austinites march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes that will inspire your soul

"His vision is one that was bigger than himself," said Keylan Morgan.

"Martin Luther King, even 50 years after his death, has inspired so many people," Eric L. Martin said.

MLK Day is also a chance for us to look at his four most famous words, "I have a dream," from his 1963 speech.

"I have a dream ... that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed," said King.

He was a man with a message.

But, in 2020, what is your dream? Those honoring King at Huston-Tillotson had a myriad of answers.

"My dream is that, in their future, they have the opportunity to realize all of their dreams free of discrimination," said Morgan.

"To come from a place of love instead of a place of hatred," said Ward Jr. "We all have to come out together collectively to help each other up."

"My dream for 2020 is for family and kids to be happy," added Erin Denson.

"Because our community is not just white or black or Asian or Indian, it encompasses all of us," said Ladeitra Lee.

Each of us shares different goals ... different dreams.

"My dream in 2020 is, I'm an abolitionist ... trying to help end human trafficking here in the world," said Martin. "So, if I can do whatever I can to inform as many people as I can with the platform that I have or am trying to build, that's what I want to do in 2020."

Even on a day of celebration in 2020, there's dreams to be had, much like King did 57 years ago.

WATCH: Reflecting on MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ventura shooting suspect in custody after 2 killed along San Antonio River Walk

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

Man pleads guilty to murder in toddler's 2018 death

Singer-songwriter David Olney dies on stage during performance at Florida festival