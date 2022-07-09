x
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander

Leander's history goes back thousands of years.

LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. 

Her burial site is one of the earliest intact graves ever found in the entire country. She was found with other prehistoric artifacts near a creek in Williamson County.

Despite her "Leanderthal" designation, Leanne is actually too young to be a Neanderthal, according to Texas Beyond History. She is actually believed to be an ancient Paleo-Indian woman.

But if Leanne isn't old enough for you, Leander is also home to a set of dinosaur tracks!

You can hike out and see them for yourself at the bridge over the South Fork San Gabriel River. The tracks are on the south side of the river, about a half-mile downstream from the bridge.

But keep in mind: the tracks aren't located in an established park, so there are no signs leading you to them and there are no bathrooms or trashcans on site.

