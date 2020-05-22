Watch: Historic warplanes fly over North Texas in salute to frontline workers

The flyover will start in Addison at 11 a.m. and end in Dallas after noon.

Historic warplanes from Cavanaugh Flight Museum will fly over North Texas Friday morning to honor frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warplanes will start in Addison, fly over Baylor Scott & White Health in Plano and then travel across Dallas and end at Dallas-Love Field.

According to Cavanaugh Flight Museum, the flyover will consist of a collection of historic warplanes, including a B-25, P-40, and T-6 formation.

A privately owned Beechcraft Starship and the Cessna T-37 Tweet owned by the Service Air Corps are also expected to fly over the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We wanted to show how much we appreciate all of our first responders, front-line medical workers, and essential employees during this time of COVID-19 crisis,” said Addison Director of Communications Mary Rosenbleeth.

Below is a breakdown of the schedule:

Carrollton Regional Medical Center: 11:30 a.m.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Plano: 11:34 a.m.

Belt Line Road: 11:37 a.m.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano: 11:40 a.m.

Medical City Dallas: 11:45 a.m.

Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas: 11:48 a.m.

Baylor University Medical Center: 11:52 a.m.

VA North Texas Health Care System: 11:57 a.m.

DFW National Cemetery: 12:03 p.m.

Dallas Love Field: 12:10 p.m.

"We thought that since the Blue Angels missed city of Addison, a flyover of the wonderful, historic planes from Cavanaugh Flight Museum would be a great tribute to the hard work of our citizens," Rosenbleeth said.