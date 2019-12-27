MILLERVILLE, Minn. — 12-year-old Alex Boesl has died, six days after a silo accident in Millerville, Minn. that also took the lives of his father and uncle.

In a post on Alex's CaringBridge site, his family reported his death on Friday evening:

"Alex danced his way into Heaven at 5:19pm, when one of his favorite songs came on his phone playlist... "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten. He was a fighter and now he shares his miracle with others fighting."

Alex Boesl was taken to Children's Hospital after the accident on Dec. 21.

On Thursday, his family announced on CaringBridge that they were preparing to say good-bye:

"Although a miracle didn’t happen here for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of all miracles. Pray for Alex’s family, as we prepare to say goodbye to our sweet boy. Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.

As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it. Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on."

His father, 47-year-old Curt Boesl died at the hospital on Dec. 22. Curt, who owned the farm in Douglas County where the accident happened, was also the Millerville Assistant Fire Chief. Curt and Alex passed out out atop a silo holding high-moisture corn. The fermenting process creates a gas, commonly known as silo gas, that had escaped.

RELATED: Brothers die in silo accident, 12-year-old in hospital

Steve Boesl, 49, died at the scene while trying to save his brother and nephew.

So far, a GoFundMe set up to support the two families has raised more than $48,000.

RELATED: Community remembers brothers killed in silo accident, prays for child's recovery