AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the wettest months of the year for Central Texas, the Highland Lakes are nearly full, leading to a concern for flooding.

After the flooding in October, the Highland Lakes have remained nearly full with Lake Travis at 100 percent.

Now, while Lake Travis is at 100 percent, it doesn't mean a bit more rain could make it overflow like a bathtub. The Lower Colorado River Authority has a flood pool in place for the lake, so it can fill higher than 100 percent, like what happened in Oct. 2018, when the lake rose to be 146 percent full.

Mansfield Dam Flood Pool explainer.

In the months of May and June, Central Texas receives more than four inches on average.

Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said with an El Nino weather pattern currently in place, and the lakes already nearly full, flooding could be possible if a heavy amount of rain were to fall in the right spot.

"The two wettest months out of the entire year here in Central Texas is May and June," said Ramon. "This is when we could see over four inches of rainfall on average, but we expect over above average rainfall over at least the next two months because of an El Nino weather pattern. We've already seen evidence of that El Nino weather pattern just in the last six weeks."

Ramon said the amplified amount of rainfall we've had the last few weeks is all tied to the El Nino pattern.

The LCRA said as we move into the wetter months it is important for those who live along the lakes and rivers to monitor the levels and have a plan in place to protect life and property if flood operations become necessary.

The LCRA released the following statement about the possibility for heavy rain in the future months:

"LCRA is closely monitoring the weather and inflows to the Highland Lakes. We are ready to respond by moving floodwaters downstream, if necessary. This could require us to open floodgates at one or more dams along the Highland Lakes.

If floodgate operations become necessary, we will post updates on LCRA.org, through our Flood Operations Notification Service (FONS) that will call, text or email subscribers, and on social media. To sign up for FONS, visit LCRA.org/fons."

Lake Travis is currently at 100 percent. Before the floods last fall, on Oct. 5, 2018, the lake was only 68 percent full, but by Oct. 20, 2018, it rose to be 146 percent full. While the heavy rain we had back in October isn't in the forecast, it is important to know how quickly the lake levels can rise. If you live along the water, make sure you have a plan in place.

Lake levels on April 29, 2019

Remember that flooding kills much more people every year than any other weather event, including tornadoes and lightning.

