HOUSTON — Frantic animal lovers rescued two frightened puppies Monday that had been trapped in a north Houston storm drain for days.

Cameras were rolling and cheers erupted when the little dogs were lifted out of the drain, just minutes apart.

Rescuers wrapped the shivering pups in blankets and they appeared to be OK. They were taken to a local vet to be checked out.

Members of an animal rescue group called Reggie's Friends teamed up with neighbors to save the dogs.

Neighbors said they'd been trying to get help from the city since Thursday.

"We could hear them crying so we knew they were still alive," still Rick D'Amico.

HFD and HPD crews came out Monday morning and popped some manhole covers to help locate the pups. They also helped search for awhile but eventually had to leave, according to the group.

"The temps are gonna drop tonight, more rain is on the way and it's really hard to know that these puppies could die," said one rescuer before the pups were pulled to safety.

After the first responders left, the rescuers contacted KHOU 11 News and we sent a crew out to try and help.

D'Amico decided to put a ladder into the water to try and lure the pups to safety as they raced against time.

After an agonizing wait, he emerged from the hole with one of the pups.

Minutes later, the second pup was also lifted out of the water.

The puppies and six litter mates had been running out the neighborhood near Yale and Marathon for weeks.

Six of them were rescued earlier this month and are already in foster homes.

