GARLAND, Texas -- Luis Collazo, 12, is a published author who is spending his summer writing his second book.

He also loves playing soccer with his brother in his Garland backyard. He knows he's lucky to be able to do so.

Luis is a survivor of a rare eye cancer called retinoblastoma. When he was a baby, doctors were forced to remove one of his eyes to keep cancer from spreading.

His family says, they wouldn't have been able to afford the care, and the treatments afterward, without Medicaid.

"I wouldn't be able to play sports, nothing. I wouldn't be able to do the stuff I like," he said.

That's why Luis is planning to meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. next week, and ask them to protect Medicaid, and expand access for those who need specialists.

"There are children in the USA that are suffering because they don't have Medicaid and their parents cannot pay for their hospital," said Luis.

Luis was chosen as one of 50 kids nationwide to advocate on behalf of Children's Health and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) to help protect children's Medicaid. He will represent three million Medicaid recipients in Texas, and 30 million nationwide, called Speak Now For Kids Family Advocacy Day.

"I feel honored because out of millions in the USA, I got chosen," said Luis.

Perhaps, it's not surprising for a boy who wrote his first book at age seven. It's about a child who gets bullied. Luis knows what that's like. He still gets teased about his glass eye. "It's very painful to see that people really don't like the way you are," he said.

Luis is a boy who has overcome tremendous challenges and wants to show others that we are all equal. Which is why, he says, he's standing up for children's health.

