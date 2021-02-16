Winter Wonderland: Snow is pretty to look at but makes walking outside a bit tricky

The severe temperatures also have doctors concerned about increased heart attacks and hypothermia cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to several calls of slips and falls due to the icy conditions caused by the frigid sub-freezing temperatures the past couple of days.

But the brutal weather conditions have also made walking around outside our own homes a little tricky as well.

Besides the ice-covered stairs and patios, the white snow-blanketed sidewalks, yards and streets effectively hide everything.

If you're not paying attention and talking on your phone, you can easily step into a hole in the ground or walk right off the curb.

Doctors are also concerned these extreme temperatures will cause more heart attacks.

Dr. Paul Tucker is a cardiologist with St. David's Medical Center.

"You know, we don't shovel snow very often in Austin, but today some people might be trying to do that. There's a lot of different things the cold does. First of all, it constricts all of your blood vessels because you're trying to stay warm so all of your blood vessels get constricted, including the ones in your heart. And so if you have any blockages already, that might further compromise the blood flow to your heart muscle and that could lead to things like chest pain or even heart attacks. The other thing is some people don't realize when you work out, you warm up, right? You stretch and you're in a relatively warm environment, like in the 70s or 80s, and you go out and do your thing, but you can't warm up when you go outside, when it's cold. I mean, you're just cold from the get go. And so your muscles aren't ready for work. Your heart's not really ready for work. And yet you're asking maybe to do something really, really strenuous. So it's tough on the heart. And we do see more people come in with heart problems when it's cold weather, especially if they are trying to exercise or do work in it," Dr. Tucker said.

We asked Dr. Tucker about the varying symptoms of a heart attack.

"A lot of things people present differently with various symptoms. Chest pain is obviously one of them, but frequently it's not pain, like a sharp pain, like a knife. It's more frequently like a heaviness in the chest, like a weight on the chest. The classic description is an elephant sitting on your chest. But it can be anything from just feeling like your chest is very tight to having jaw discomfort, pain down the left arm, sometimes pain in the right arm, frequent pain between the shoulder blades – very common in women to have that. Some people just feel very short of breath and dizzy with it. So there's a lot of different symptoms that people can have. But the big ones are chest discomfort and shortness of breath, dizziness and sweating," Dr. Tucker said.

Dr. Ryan McCorkle is an emergency medicine physician, also with St. David's. He's expecting an increase in hypothermia cases, especially among the elderly and the homeless.

"Extremely dangerous, life-threatening – it is a medical emergency. You'll have altered mental status, you won't be able to seek help. You can go into a coma at that point. You start to have arrhythmias in your heart. It beats abnormally, then beats very slowly and then stops beating. And obviously, that's extremely concerning," Dr. McCorkle said.

He told us what symptoms to look for.

"Any signs of confusion, when you start to feel lethargic, fuzzy, you see blueness in your extremities, your fingers, your face and you're not able to rewarm, we want to see those people as soon as possible before it progresses to that. Severe hypothermia can be life-threatening," Dr. McCorkle said.

Dr. McCorkle also pointed out the relationship hypothermia has with alcohol.

"We want to say the consumption of alcohol when temperatures are this low leads to you losing heat quicker and also having impaired judgment about when to seek help. So we tend to find that most of our extreme cold injuries tend to involve alcohol as well," he said.

Tips for preventing hypothermia include limiting your time outside, dressing in layers, hydrating and removing wet clothes immediately.