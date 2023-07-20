Health officials warn of the impacts wildfires can have on air quality

Smoke from wildfires can increase risks for groups of people who already have health issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that Central Texas is entering wildfire season, more and more fires are popping up, including one in Williamson County that started Wednesday evening.

The smoke from the wildfires can have a negative impact on the air quality and can increase risks for groups of people who already have health issues.

The smoke is another form of air pollution, so it makes it harder for people to breathe, especially if they have respiratory problems. Those who may experience more issues include people with chronic lung issues, heart conditions, younger children and people who are over the age of 65.

But when the smoke – or even the Saharan dust – is heavier, it can impact just about anyone, whether or not they have preexisting issues.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, the medical director for Austin Public Health, said when the air quality is poor, it's best to avoid being outside in it if you can or to limit your time exposed to it. You can also try to wear a mask if you must be out in it.

"When you inhale these particulate matter, that the particulate matter that's in the air as a result of smoke, it causes further irritation of the lungs and decreases the ability for the lungs to absorb oxygen. Which, as I said, we need in order to live and survive," Walkes said.

As drought conditions and excessive heat continue, more fires are likely.

"Smoke from fire can be very irritating, even to people without underlying conditions. And so, taking steps to protect your airway by wearing mask and just avoiding going out, if you can, will also be necessary in order to avoid that irritation that does occur when you inhale smoke," Walkes said.

She added that if you have an underlying condition, it's important to check the air quality before heading out.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube