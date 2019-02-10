AUSTIN, Texas — According to new research from the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF), the neighborhood you live in could be a factor in how long you're expected to live.

The study looked at six years of data from the CDC and found big differences within the state – and even within communities.

On the EHF's website, they have a map showing average life expectancy in different communities, with areas in pink having a lower life expectancy. Green areas indicate higher life expectancy, and the greener the area, the longer people there live.

The map shows that those living in West Texas are living longer than those in East Texas. More specifically, in the Austin area, life expectancy is much lower in South and East Austin than in West or North Austin.

Researchers found that poverty, education levels and racial disparities all played a major role in the differences.

EHF President and CEO Elena Marks said they know that 80% of what determines a person's health doesn't involve access to medical care, but rather that it's about income, housing and community safety.

"These life expectancy numbers are further evidence that to improve Texans' health and quality of life, we have to focus on the underlying causes of poor health that have nothing to do with going to a doctor or hospital," Marks said. "We have to change to the conversation to improving health, not just healthcare in Texas."

