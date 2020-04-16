AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County rules now require a face mask when going into public to buy groceries or pump gas, among other things, until at least May 8.

Other places are starting to follow suit as well – and making it a rule for patrons.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is now requiring people traveling for essential reasons to wear a face covering in the airport.

A new overhead message began playing at the airport on Wednesday, telling flyers: "AUS is taking protective measures to ensure your health and safety … please do your part by ... wearing a protective face covering during your time here at AUS."

Travelers seemed to be taking the message seriously when flying out on Wednesday afternoon.

The airport is also providing masks for staff and contractors who are still working.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), you can wear a face covering through airport security checkpoints.

"If you come to a checkpoint and you're wearing a mask, don't be alarmed if the TSA officer asks you just to pull it down so that individual can get a good look at your face to make sure it matches your photo ID," the TSA said in a video posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, H-E-B also announced it would require patrons and employees to wear a mask "in cities where the law requires people to wear masks while in public."

According to a spokesperson for the grocery store chain, H-E-B saw “almost perfect compliance” on Wednesday in Austin stores.

“We are very grateful and proud of our customers. It really means to the world to us to see them choose to care for each other by wearing face coverings,” the H-EB spokesperson said in an email to KVUE.

