Blood donation center in urgent need of Type O blood donations

AUSTIN, Texas — We Are Blood (WRB) is asking for the community's help to stock up on its blood donations during the summer months.

The blood donation center says that the extreme heat may be playing a factor in the shortage of donors, stating the rationale for the center to issue an urgent plea for Type O and all blood donations.

“As Central Texans grapple with a historic summer heat wave, our community blood supply has also been impacted,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at We Are Blood. “A drastic downturn in donations at our mobile blood drives and donor centers means we need urgent help from the community in the coming days to protect local patients.”

WRB is looking for blood and platelet donations. The donation center says they see fewer people during the summer due to vacations, and also stress that the need for blood transfusions has remained high across Central Texas.

In order to fulfill transfusion needs at hospitals and medical centers across 10 counties, WRB says they need at least 200 donors a day.

Anyone interested in donating or helping out is encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by calling 512-206-1266. On the WRB website, possible donors can check locations for hours and days of operation.

Throughout June, WRB says they will donate $5 to either the Central Texas Food Bank or the Austin Humane Society on behalf of each blood and platelet donor.