AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood is in urgent need of Type O donors, the organization said on Wednesday.

We Are Blood is critically low on O positive and O negative blood and has issued a call for donations at its three Austin-area locations.

O positive and O negative are considered vital sources of life-saving transfusions, used during medical emergencies, cancer treatments and surgeries.

O negative is the “universal” blood type and can be transfused into any patient. O positive is the most common blood type, meaning many Central Texas patients can receive it.

“Due to a significant dip in blood donations this holiday season and increased patient need across Central Texas, we are calling for our community’s help,” said We Are Blood vice president of community engagement Nick Canedo. “It is crucial for Central Texans to take a moment to donate over the weekend or before they head out for their holiday break to ensure We Are Blood has enough blood to treat those in need.”

Blood drives at two local malls – Lakeline Mall and Barton Creek – will provide holiday shoppers the chance to donate this giving season. Schedules for those blood drives can be found on the blood bank’s website.

Donations can also be made at any of the three We Are Blood locations in the Austin area:

4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin

3100 W. Slaughter Ln., Austin

2132 North Mays, Ste. 900, Round Rock

Appointments can be made any day of the week.

We Are Blood is the exclusive provider of blood to more than 40 Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities.

